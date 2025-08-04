Five years after Beirut blast, US embassy says Lebanon needs justice—not elite impunity

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut marked the fifth anniversary of the devastating Beirut Port explosion with a statement of solidarity and a renewed call for accountability.



“Today marks five years since the tragic Beirut Port explosion that claimed over 200 lives and displaced thousands. We stand with the people of Lebanon in their call for accountability,” the embassy said Monday.



Reiterating its support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and stability, the statement emphasized the need for “an independent and impartial judicial system that delivers justice for the victims, not protections for the elites.”



“The United States remains committed to a sovereign, stable, and prosperous Lebanon shaped by its people—not outside forces,” it added.