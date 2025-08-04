News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tuesday Cabinet session to revisit state weapons control
Lebanon News
04-08-2025 | 03:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tuesday Cabinet session to revisit state weapons control
All eyes are on Tuesday’s Cabinet session, where ministers are expected to continue discussions over limiting arms to state forces—a core demand in recent diplomatic exchanges.
Speculation swirled recently over an alleged U.S. response delivered to the presidency. But sources at Baabda Palace told LBCI that no formal reply had been received. Instead, they said discussions remain focused on the Lebanese position outlined by President Joseph Aoun during his Army Day speech.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Cabinet
Weapons
Joseph Aoun
Next
Hezbollah delegation says Israel must act first before any further discussions
Five years after Beirut blast, US embassy says Lebanon needs justice—not elite impunity
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-24
US envoy links country’s support to Lebanon enforcing state control over weapons — statement
Lebanon News
2025-07-24
US envoy links country’s support to Lebanon enforcing state control over weapons — statement
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-01
PM Salam calls for exclusive state control of weapons on Army Day
Lebanon News
2025-08-01
PM Salam calls for exclusive state control of weapons on Army Day
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-29
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session
Lebanon News
2025-07-29
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-21
Lebanese, Palestinian presidents say era of weapons 'outside Lebanese state control' over
Lebanon News
2025-05-21
Lebanese, Palestinian presidents say era of weapons 'outside Lebanese state control' over
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:52
France renews call to end impunity five years after Beirut blast
Lebanon News
05:52
France renews call to end impunity five years after Beirut blast
0
Lebanon News
05:37
Justice will find you, archbishop says at Beirut blast memorial mass
Lebanon News
05:37
Justice will find you, archbishop says at Beirut blast memorial mass
0
Lebanon News
05:16
UK lowers flag in tribute, renews call for justice on Beirut blast anniversary
Lebanon News
05:16
UK lowers flag in tribute, renews call for justice on Beirut blast anniversary
0
Lebanon News
04:13
Hezbollah delegation says Israel must act first before any further discussions
Lebanon News
04:13
Hezbollah delegation says Israel must act first before any further discussions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:13
Hezbollah delegation says Israel must act first before any further discussions
Lebanon News
04:13
Hezbollah delegation says Israel must act first before any further discussions
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-23
Lebanon’s Parliament votes to refer three former Telecommunications Ministers to investigative committee
Lebanon News
2025-07-23
Lebanon’s Parliament votes to refer three former Telecommunications Ministers to investigative committee
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-30
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanon News
2025-07-30
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
0
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanese PM Salam from Beirut Port: No one is above accountability
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanese PM Salam from Beirut Port: No one is above accountability
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanese Army opens recruitment for male combat soldiers
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanese Army opens recruitment for male combat soldiers
2
Lebanon News
02:41
Three killed in tragic dawn crash on Dbayeh highway (Video)
Lebanon News
02:41
Three killed in tragic dawn crash on Dbayeh highway (Video)
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal
5
Lebanon News
07:46
Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site
Lebanon News
07:46
Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site
6
Lebanon News
07:45
PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability
Lebanon News
07:45
PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability
7
Lebanon News
04:13
Hezbollah delegation says Israel must act first before any further discussions
Lebanon News
04:13
Hezbollah delegation says Israel must act first before any further discussions
8
Lebanon News
10:43
Naïka is set to take over the stage at the Byblos International Festival! A night full of good music awaits ✨ Book your tickets now
Lebanon News
10:43
Naïka is set to take over the stage at the Byblos International Festival! A night full of good music awaits ✨ Book your tickets now
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More