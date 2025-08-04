Tuesday Cabinet session to revisit state weapons control

All eyes are on Tuesday’s Cabinet session, where ministers are expected to continue discussions over limiting arms to state forces—a core demand in recent diplomatic exchanges.



Speculation swirled recently over an alleged U.S. response delivered to the presidency. But sources at Baabda Palace told LBCI that no formal reply had been received. Instead, they said discussions remain focused on the Lebanese position outlined by President Joseph Aoun during his Army Day speech.