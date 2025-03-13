Finance Minister Yassine Jaber says government committed to reforms, aims to appoint new Central Bank governor

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber reaffirmed the government's commitment to economic and financial reforms during a press conference following a meeting with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation.



He announced that another IMF delegation would visit Lebanon in early April, while a ministerial delegation would head to Washington to continue discussions on the ongoing financial recovery plan.



Jaber emphasized that reforms are not being implemented solely to meet IMF requirements but to improve conditions for the Lebanese people and stabilize the country.



He stressed that the government is determined to address all necessary reforms, noting that the process had already begun with key appointments. "The journey has started, and we hope it will be a swift one," he said.



Regarding the leadership of Lebanon’s central bank, Jaber highlighted the need for a new governor ready to implement comprehensive reforms.



He confirmed that discussions are ongoing but that no final candidate has been chosen yet. However, the government is working to appoint a new central bank governor before the end of the month.



On the issue of bank deposits, Jaber stated that efforts are focused on recovering depositors' funds rather than writing them off, signaling the government’s intention to restore confidence in the financial system.