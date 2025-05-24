Voter turnout in South Lebanon municipal elections reaches 7.31% by 10 a.m.

Voter turnout in the municipal and mukhtar elections in South Lebanon reached 7.31% as of 10 a.m., according to figures released by the Interior and Municipalities Ministry. In the Nabatieh Governorate, turnout stood at 6.16%.



The breakdown by district is as follows:



Hasbaya recorded 7.64%, Jezzine 10.67%, Marjayoun 5.79%, Bint Jbeil 4.82%, Nabatieh 7%, Tyre 6.31%, and Sidon 7.38%.



The elections are being closely monitored amid hopes for increased participation throughout the day.