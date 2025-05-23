Qatar grants financial aid to Lebanese army

Lebanon News
23-05-2025 | 11:36
High views
Qatar grants financial aid to Lebanese army
0min
Qatar grants financial aid to Lebanese army

The Lebanese army has received a financial grant from Qatar to support military personnel amid Lebanon’s ongoing economic crisis.

Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal expressed his gratitude for the donation, describing it as a vital show of support for soldiers and a relief in the face of current hardships. 

He added that the aid will help bolster the army’s ability to carry out its missions and safeguard Lebanon’s security and stability.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Qatar

Lebanese Army

Rodolph Haykal

