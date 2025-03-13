Walid Jumblatt criticizes supporters over Aley protests, calls for meaningful commemoration of Kamal Jumblatt

Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt expressed disappointment over the ideological gap between his late father, Kamal Jumblatt, and the party's supporters following chaotic protests and gunfire in the city of Aley.



Jumblatt stated that, to this day, many of his supporters have failed to grasp the humanitarian message he seeks to convey.



"I do not want you, comrades, to come on March 16 unless it is out of true conviction. The presence of some is harmful to Moukhtara and to the ideals of Kamal Jumblatt," he said, emphasizing the need for a more meaningful and respectful commemoration of his father’s legacy.