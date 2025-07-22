Selective accountability: Lebanese Parliament acts on Bouchikian amid demands for broader justice

News Bulletin Reports
22-07-2025 | 13:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Selective accountability: Lebanese Parliament acts on Bouchikian amid demands for broader justice
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Selective accountability: Lebanese Parliament acts on Bouchikian amid demands for broader justice

Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

In a rare and sudden move, the Lebanese Parliament is set to vote Wednesday on lifting the parliamentary immunity of MP and former Minister George Bouchikian, allowing the judiciary to proceed with an investigation into allegations of corruption, bribery, embezzlement, and extortion involving factory owners.

The decision follows two meetings in recent weeks between the Parliament's Bureau and the Administration and Justice Committee, which led to the formation of a parliamentary investigative committee. That committee, comprising MPs Georges Adwan, Alain Aoun, and Marwan Hamadeh, has submitted a formal recommendation to the General Assembly to lift Bouchikian's immunity.

The vote requires a simple majority—only 65 MPs need to be present, and just 33 votes are necessary to pass the motion, making approval all but certain.

The anticipated move would mark a rare moment of accountability in Lebanese legislative history. The last time Parliament lifted a member's immunity was in 2000, when MPs Habib Hakim and Yehya Chamas faced legal proceedings. Before that, it was Chahé Barsoumian in 1999.

While the decision is being welcomed as a positive step toward enabling judicial investigations, it has raised broader questions about selective accountability. 

Critics are questioning why the Parliament failed to act on similar requests from Judge Tarek Bitar in the Beirut Port blast case, specifically involving MPs Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zaiter—both of whom have long benefited from political protection.

Observers note that Bouchikian's expulsion from the Armenian Tashnag party's parliamentary bloc may have made him an easier political target. The concern, they say, is whether the move signals genuine reform or simply a convenient exception.

Calls for broader accountability persist. 

The Parliament is also expected to vote on the formation of a committee to investigate alleged corruption in the Telecommunications Ministry during the tenures of former ministers Nicolas Sehnaoui, Boutros Harb, and Jamal Jarrah. That effort also requires 65 votes, a number insiders believe can be secured.

Still, activists and citizens alike are asking why the Parliament has not launched similar probes into numerous other allegations of corruption and public fund mismanagement involving former ministers from key portfolios such as finance, public works, energy, interior, foreign affairs, and the displaced.

For many, lifting Bouchikian's immunity will only carry weight if it marks the beginning of a broader effort to hold all officials accountable—regardless of their political affiliations.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Selective

Accountability

Lebanese

Parliament

George Bouchikian

Justice

LBCI Next
US envoy Tom Barrack's Lebanon meetings: Real progress or uncertainty?
Lebanon’s tobacco body emerges as major source of state revenue — A model for other state institutions?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-11

Lebanese Parliament forms subcommittee to review immunity lift request for MP George Bouchikian

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-17

President Aoun pledges justice for Beirut blast victims, vows accountability

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-24

Lebanese Parliament delays IMF contribution bill amid financial burdens

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Thousands displaced in Sweida as fighting fuels concern over lasting division

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Israel speaks on Hezbollah's disarmament: Tom Barrack's approach sparks controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

US envoy Tom Barrack's Lebanon meetings: Real progress or uncertainty?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-21

Lebanon’s tobacco body emerges as major source of state revenue — A model for other state institutions?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Khamenei appoints major general Abdolrahim Mousavi as Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-31

Saudi Arabia to provide financial support with Qatar to Syria's state employees: Saudi foreign minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-11

Israeli PM says repatriated body of soldier killed in 1982 in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-09

US official denies reports of plans to end UNIFIL mission

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Israel speaks on Hezbollah's disarmament: Tom Barrack's approach sparks controversy

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Tom Barrack: The United States will never abandon Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

US envoy meets Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, stresses commitment to stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Selective accountability: Lebanese Parliament acts on Bouchikian amid demands for broader justice

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

US envoy Tom Barrack's Lebanon meetings: Real progress or uncertainty?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Israeli strike targets vehicle near Tebnine Governmental Hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun says visit to Bahrain a step toward stronger bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

LBCI sources: Positive atmosphere follows Berri-Barrack meeting

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More