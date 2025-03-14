PSP Secretary-General Zafer Nasser to LBCI: No official invitations extended to political parties on Kamal Jumblatt's death anniversary

Lebanon News
14-03-2025 | 05:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PSP Secretary-General Zafer Nasser to LBCI: No official invitations extended to political parties on Kamal Jumblatt&#39;s death anniversary
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
PSP Secretary-General Zafer Nasser to LBCI: No official invitations extended to political parties on Kamal Jumblatt's death anniversary

The Secretary-General of the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP), Zafer Nasser, stated that the legacy of Kamal Jumblatt has not been fully honored.  

Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Nasser highlighted that former PSP leader Walid Jumblatt had previously brokered a reconciliation, which should be seen as a commendable step rather than a concession, as it prioritized the public interest over personal grievances.  

He also pointed to increased focus on Syria's Druze population, warning of attempts to establish a political entity as part of an Israeli agenda. 

Nasser emphasized that Jumblatt had firmly rejected such notions, along with the broader concept of sectarian minorities being isolated within political frameworks.  

Regarding the commemoration of Kamal Jumblatt's assassination on Sunday, Nasser clarified that there were no official invitations extended to political parties, state institutions, or officials. 

However, several parties, political figures from diverse backgrounds, diplomats, and local leaders have confirmed their attendance.  

Commenting on a recent incident of celebratory gunfire during a procession, Nasser acknowledged that some participants fired shots into the air, describing it as an outdated tradition in Lebanese society. He noted that Walid Jumblatt has repeatedly urged a shift away from such practices.  

Nasser stressed the need for political factions to move beyond sectarian power-sharing and toward a governance system based on the rule of law and merit. 

While he welcomed the government's recent security appointments as a positive step, he underscored the importance of reinforcing the role of state institutions for both citizens and political parties alike.

Lebanon News

PSP

Secretary-General

Zafer Nasser

LBCI

Invitations

Political

Parties

Kamal Jumblatt

Death

LBCI Next
Saudi Ambassador meets Lebanese Information Minister
Israeli warplanes fly over Hermel area at medium altitude
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-24

Berri meets Kuwait's FM, GCC Secretary-General to discuss Lebanon's stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-13

Walid Jumblatt criticizes supporters over Aley protests, calls for meaningful commemoration of Kamal Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-04

Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-21

Zafer Nasser tells LBCI: Progressive Socialist Party to attend funeral of Hezbollah's former leader Hassan Nasrallah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:08

Lebanese FM discusses with UN Special Coordinator Resolution 1701 ahead of her New York visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Lebanon's Public Works Fayez Rasamny to moves forward with plans to reopen Qlayaat Airport

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-06

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Israel's border talks with Lebanon: Energy Minister rules out normalization amid rising opposition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02

From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Israel's border talks with Lebanon: Energy Minister rules out normalization amid rising opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Two Israeli strikes target Janta in eastern Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:47

Israel military says hit Hezbollah arms facility in Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:56

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:07

Trump's letter to Iran's Khamenei: A secret message delivered via UAE

LBCI
Middle East News
05:46

Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More