The Secretary-General of the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP), Zafer Nasser, stated that the legacy of Kamal Jumblatt has not been fully honored.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Nasser highlighted that former PSP leader Walid Jumblatt had previously brokered a reconciliation, which should be seen as a commendable step rather than a concession, as it prioritized the public interest over personal grievances.



He also pointed to increased focus on Syria's Druze population, warning of attempts to establish a political entity as part of an Israeli agenda.



Nasser emphasized that Jumblatt had firmly rejected such notions, along with the broader concept of sectarian minorities being isolated within political frameworks.



Regarding the commemoration of Kamal Jumblatt's assassination on Sunday, Nasser clarified that there were no official invitations extended to political parties, state institutions, or officials.



However, several parties, political figures from diverse backgrounds, diplomats, and local leaders have confirmed their attendance.



Commenting on a recent incident of celebratory gunfire during a procession, Nasser acknowledged that some participants fired shots into the air, describing it as an outdated tradition in Lebanese society. He noted that Walid Jumblatt has repeatedly urged a shift away from such practices.



Nasser stressed the need for political factions to move beyond sectarian power-sharing and toward a governance system based on the rule of law and merit.



While he welcomed the government's recent security appointments as a positive step, he underscored the importance of reinforcing the role of state institutions for both citizens and political parties alike.