Parliament Speaker Berri follows up on Lebanon developments, meets PM Salam

On Saturday, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Ain el-Tineh.



Both leaders discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and political and field updates, especially regarding Israel's continued violations of the ceasefire terms and Resolution 1701.



During his meeting with Telecommunications Minister Charles Hage, Berri also followed up on issues related to Lebanon's telecommunications sector.



Additionally, the Speaker met with Jean Ellieh, Head of Lebanon's Public Procurement Authority, to discuss the Public Procurement Law and the need to issue its implementing decrees.