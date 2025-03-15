Parliament Speaker Berri follows up on Lebanon developments, meets PM Salam

Lebanon News
15-03-2025 | 09:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Parliament Speaker Berri follows up on Lebanon developments, meets PM Salam
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Parliament Speaker Berri follows up on Lebanon developments, meets PM Salam

On Saturday, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Ain el-Tineh. 

Both leaders discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and political and field updates, especially regarding Israel's continued violations of the ceasefire terms and Resolution 1701.

During his meeting with Telecommunications Minister Charles Hage, Berri also followed up on issues related to Lebanon's telecommunications sector.

Additionally, the Speaker met with Jean Ellieh, Head of Lebanon's Public Procurement Authority, to discuss the Public Procurement Law and the need to issue its implementing decrees.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Parliament

Nabih Berri

Nawaf Salam

Charles Hage

Jean Ellieh

Israel

LBCI Next
US official sought to end aid for Lebanon and the Rohingya, email says
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-15

PM-designate Nawaf Salam to meet Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

Saudi FM meets Speaker Nabih Berri, PM-designate Nawaf Salam in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

President Aoun follows up on South Lebanon developments, sends condolences to Trump over US aircraft collision

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-06

President Aoun, PM-designate Nawaf Salam, Speaker Berri put final touches on government formation in Baabda

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Lebanon’s Cabinet to fast-track key appointments, paving way for broader reforms — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Lebanon’s stability hinges on respecting the constitution and international commitments, says President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Airstrike in Borj El Mlouk leaves two dead, Civil Defense reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Car targeted in Borj El Mlouk, local reports say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Lebanese Energy Ministry handover centers on reform, sustainability, and tackling corruption

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-03

International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-13

Israel says Hamas must release 'three live hostages' Saturday under Gaza truce

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-13

Yemen's Houthis threaten new attacks if Gazans displaced

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Hezbollah disarmament debate resurfaces in Lebanon's cabinet talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

MP Gebran Bassil says Free Patriotic Movement will not be 'eliminated,' announces election plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Former PM Saad Hariri says achieving Kamal Jumblatt and Rafic Hariri’s dream remains a 'common goal'

LBCI
World News
04:13

US official sought to end aid for Lebanon and the Rohingya, email says

LBCI
Middle East News
10:29

Powerful explosion shakes southern Ramel area in Latakia, Syria: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Airstrike in Borj El Mlouk leaves two dead, Civil Defense reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

France's Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon, announces upcoming meeting with President Aoun

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More