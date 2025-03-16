Israel's defense minister instructs army to respond to gunfire from Lebanon that hit car: Times of Israel

Lebanon News
16-03-2025 | 14:08
High views
Israel&#39;s defense minister instructs army to respond to gunfire from Lebanon that hit car: Times of Israel
Israel's defense minister instructs army to respond to gunfire from Lebanon that hit car: Times of Israel

Times of Israel reported Sunday that Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the army to respond to Sunday's gunfire from Lebanon that damaged a car in the border town of Avivim.

"The claim that it was an errant bullet from the funeral of a Hezbollah operative held in a nearby village is completely unacceptable," Katz said.

He added that Israel will "not allow a reality of shooting on the residents of the north for any reason, and we will respond to any violation of the ceasefire."

