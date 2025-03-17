Rajji at Brussels Conference: The return of Syrian refugees is essential and urgent, no legal justification for their stay in Lebanon

During his speech at the 9th Brussels conference on Syria's future, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji emphasized that the continued presence of Syrian refugees in Lebanon no longer has a legal justification, as the circumstances that may have once warranted their stay have changed.



He argued that the evolving situation in Syria shows that the Syrian refugees in Lebanon are no longer fleeing war or persecution but are, in reality, economic migrants. Rajji stated that it no longer makes sense to fund economic migrants in Lebanon.



Rajji also called for the lifting of sanctions on Syria to facilitate the transition from early recovery to full reconstruction and support for Syrians within Syria.



While acknowledging the thousands of Syrians who crossed into Lebanon following the tragic events on the Syrian coast, he emphasized that this should not mean the replacement of one refugee group with another.



He further addressed Lebanon's difficult reality, especially after the recent war, which saw entire villages wiped out and a significant portion of the Lebanese population feeling neglected.



The Foreign Minister declared that Lebanon is focused on healing its wounds and rebuilding itself, which entails distancing itself from the wars of others and the prolonged Syrian suffering.



Rajji concluded by stressing that the return of Syrian refugees requires more than humanitarian aid; it requires decisive political shifts that lead to lasting solutions.