Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area

Lebanon News
19-03-2025 | 15:35
High views
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area

After a series of surveillance and security operations, a patrol from the Lebanese Army’s Directorate of Intelligence freed two Syrian nationals (H.B.) and his brother (S.B.) in the Hermel area. 

A gang in the town of Al-Jamaliyah, Baalbek, had kidnaped the two.  

The army confirmed that efforts are ongoing to arrest the gang members.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Syria

Baalbek

Hermel

Lebanese army deploys in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali ahead of residents' return
Lebanese PM says priority remains in implementing all provisions of Taif Agreement
