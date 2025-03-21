MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing

Lebanon News
21-03-2025 | 05:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing

MP Sajih Attieh confirmed the existence of foreign interference in appointments but stressed that the Lebanese must remain positive and supportive, saying, "Things are moving along."

Speaking on LBCI's ''Nharkom Said'' TV show, Attieh stated that Lebanon does not need the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and has alternative funding sources. He suggested investing in the country's gold reserves "if allowed."

He emphasized the need for the Lebanese state to protect its borders with Syria, noting that "the Lebanese army is doing its best."

Attieh also revealed that by the end of the year, Qlayaat Airport will become operational, with both foreign and Arab companies showing interest in investing in it.

He insisted that Lebanon is a wealthy country but added, "We are a gang of thieves."'

He described the current period as a turning point for the country and "its last chance."

"We must hold people accountable, and the president and prime minister must assert their authority," he said.

Attieh also explained that while the old-age pension law has been passed, it has yet to be implemented.

Furthermore, he mentioned ongoing consultations with specialized companies, meetings, and communications with 81 countries to determine Lebanon's financial needs. 

According to these assessments, Lebanon requires approximately $900 million to $1 billion to cover those without social security.

"We have outlined how to secure these resources. If adopted, the health care system would be a major achievement for the current administration and could be implemented soon," he added.
 

Lebanon News

MP Sajih Attieh

Lebanon

Foreign Interference

Support

Qlayaat Airport

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Energy Minister denies reports of power cuts targeting specific regions
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

MP Sajih Attieh to LBCI: Mikati leads as our PM candidate, awaiting positions of other blocs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-19

International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-14

Lebanon's Public Works Fayez Rasamny to moves forward with plans to reopen Qlayaat Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-26

MP Walid Baarini calls for ministerial committee on Qlayaat Airport, advocates for federalism

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Lebanon's Energy Minister denies reports of power cuts targeting specific regions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:26

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun chairs security meeting on stability measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:53

Israel says struck alleged military sites in east, south Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Lebanon's Energy Minister denies reports of power cuts targeting specific regions

LBCI
World News
2025-02-11

Europe rights court condemns Russia for suppressing Ukraine war dissent

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-03

Ahmed Al Sharaa: The fall of the Assad Regime was the result of five years of strategic planning

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:26

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:21

Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:53

Israel says struck alleged military sites in east, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More