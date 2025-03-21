MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing

MP Sajih Attieh confirmed the existence of foreign interference in appointments but stressed that the Lebanese must remain positive and supportive, saying, "Things are moving along."



Speaking on LBCI's ''Nharkom Said'' TV show, Attieh stated that Lebanon does not need the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and has alternative funding sources. He suggested investing in the country's gold reserves "if allowed."



He emphasized the need for the Lebanese state to protect its borders with Syria, noting that "the Lebanese army is doing its best."



Attieh also revealed that by the end of the year, Qlayaat Airport will become operational, with both foreign and Arab companies showing interest in investing in it.



He insisted that Lebanon is a wealthy country but added, "We are a gang of thieves."'



He described the current period as a turning point for the country and "its last chance."



"We must hold people accountable, and the president and prime minister must assert their authority," he said.



Attieh also explained that while the old-age pension law has been passed, it has yet to be implemented.



Furthermore, he mentioned ongoing consultations with specialized companies, meetings, and communications with 81 countries to determine Lebanon's financial needs.



According to these assessments, Lebanon requires approximately $900 million to $1 billion to cover those without social security.



"We have outlined how to secure these resources. If adopted, the health care system would be a major achievement for the current administration and could be implemented soon," he added.