Hamas rejects Israel's Gaza relocation plan

Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-08-2025
High views
Hamas rejects Israel&#39;s Gaza relocation plan
Hamas rejects Israel's Gaza relocation plan

Hamas said on Sunday that Israel's planned Gaza relocation plan by Israel constitutes a "new wave of genocide and displacement" for hundreds of thousands of residents in the area.

The group said the planned deployment of tents and other shelter equipment by Israel in southern Gaza Strip was a "blatant deception."


Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

Gaza

Relocation

Plan

