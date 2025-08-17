News
Hamas rejects Israel's Gaza relocation plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-08-2025 | 07:05
Hamas rejects Israel's Gaza relocation plan
Hamas said on Sunday that Israel's planned Gaza relocation plan by Israel constitutes a "new wave of genocide and displacement" for hundreds of thousands of residents in the area.
The group said the planned deployment of tents and other shelter equipment by Israel in southern Gaza Strip was a "blatant deception."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
Gaza
Relocation
Plan
Next
Israel's Netanyahu says protesters calling to end war strengthening Hamas
Israel’s military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says
Previous
