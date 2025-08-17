News
Israel's Netanyahu says protesters calling to end war strengthening Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-08-2025 | 07:26
Israel's Netanyahu says protesters calling to end war strengthening Hamas
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed on Sunday protesters across the country demanding an end to the war in Gaza, saying they were effectively boosting Hamas' position in negotiations.
"Those calling today for an end to the war without the defeat of Hamas not only harden Hamas' position and draw out the release of our hostages, but also ensure that the horrors of October 7 will reoccur," Netanyahu told a cabinet meeting, referring to the 2023 attack that triggered the war, according to a statement from his office.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Netanyahu
Protesters
War
Hamas
Gaza
