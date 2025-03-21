Lebanese Defense Minister: Army ready to defend borders under any circumstances

Lebanon News
21-03-2025 | 09:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Defense Minister: Army ready to defend borders under any circumstances
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Defense Minister: Army ready to defend borders under any circumstances

Lebanese Defense Minister General Michel Mnassa affirmed that the Lebanese Army is fully prepared to defend the country's borders under any circumstances. 

He emphasized that the current priority is negotiations aimed at securing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.  

During a meeting with the head of the Lebanese Press Editors' Syndicate, Joseph Al-Qasifi, Mnassa reiterated that the army remains committed to protecting villages and residents in the Bekaa region. 

He also noted that discussions with the Syrian side will continue to reinforce the ceasefire and prevent future incidents along the border.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Defense

Minister

Army

Borders

LBCI Next
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun chairs security meeting on stability measures
Israel says struck alleged military sites in east, south Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-01

Arab foreign ministers reject transferring out Palestinians 'under any circumstances'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-22

Syria Defense Minister says open to talks with Kurds, but ready to use 'force'

LBCI
World News
2025-01-20

EU 'ready to defend' interests after Trump tariff vow

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-20

Lebanese Defense Minister suspends gun carry permits from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Judicial probe widens: Legal storm over former Economy Minister Amin Salam amid financial scandal

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber stresses national criteria for BDL governor appointment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:53

Lebanon's Finance Minister concludes final talks with World Bank on Public Financial Management project

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Lebanon's First Lady celebrates Mother's Day with Presidential Palace staff

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber stresses national criteria for BDL governor appointment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:26

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:26

Kremlin says Iran has the right to peaceful nuclear energy

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Lebanon's Energy Minister denies reports of power cuts targeting specific regions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:53

Israel says struck alleged military sites in east, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:41

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun chairs security meeting on stability measures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:26

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber stresses national criteria for BDL governor appointment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:53

Lebanon's Finance Minister concludes final talks with World Bank on Public Financial Management project

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese Defense Minister: Army ready to defend borders under any circumstances

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More