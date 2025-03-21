Lebanese Defense Minister: Army ready to defend borders under any circumstances

Lebanese Defense Minister General Michel Mnassa affirmed that the Lebanese Army is fully prepared to defend the country's borders under any circumstances.



He emphasized that the current priority is negotiations aimed at securing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.



During a meeting with the head of the Lebanese Press Editors' Syndicate, Joseph Al-Qasifi, Mnassa reiterated that the army remains committed to protecting villages and residents in the Bekaa region.



He also noted that discussions with the Syrian side will continue to reinforce the ceasefire and prevent future incidents along the border.