Speaker Berri says all political forces support depositors' rights to recover full bank deposits

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri emphasized that all political forces, including the 128 members of parliament, are united in their support for depositors' right to recover their full bank deposits.



During a meeting with a delegation from the Lebanese Executives Council, led by Rabih Al-Amin, Berri highlighted the crucial role of the Lebanese diaspora, particularly in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Africa, in Lebanon's economic prosperity.



He stressed the importance of fostering cooperation, strengthening ties, and rebuilding trust with these nations, which have consistently supported Lebanon and remain willing to contribute to its reconstruction and economic recovery.



Berri also reiterated the necessity of bolstering Lebanon's relations with all Arab countries.



On the issue of expatriate voting rights, he underscored the importance of ensuring that Lebanese citizens abroad have full participation in parliamentary elections and can vote for all 128 MPs.



The delegation presented its vision and demands, particularly regarding the protection of expatriate depositors' rights and their full electoral participation wherever they are.



Separately, Berri met with Lebanon's Acting Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor Wassim Mansouri to discuss the country's financial and economic situation. He also received a protocol visit from newly appointed Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal, during which they reviewed the security situation and military developments.