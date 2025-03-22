Israeli artillery shells hit Khiam in South Lebanon, three Merkava shells target the area: NNA

22-03-2025 | 03:12



The National News Agency (NNA) reported on Saturday that Israeli artillery targeted the southern Lebanese town of Khiam, with three Merkava shells striking the area.
 
Additionally, multiple bursts of machine gun fire were reported toward the towns of Houla, Markaba, and Kfarkela, intensifying the situation in these areas. 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Artillery Shells

Khiam

Merkava Tanks

