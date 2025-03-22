UNIFIL warns of potential escalation after rockets fired from Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expressed deep concern over the potential escalation of violence following the launch of four rockets from Lebanon toward Israel near Metula at approximately 7:30 a.m.



The attack prompted an immediate response from the Israeli military.



UNIFIL urged all parties to refrain from actions that could jeopardize the progress made, emphasizing the threat to civilian lives and the fragile stability the region has experienced in recent months.



The mission stressed that any further escalation in this volatile context could seriously affect the area.



UNIFIL highlighted that the situation remains extremely precarious and called on both sides to uphold their commitments. Peacekeepers continue to carry out their duties across all operational sites.