Lebanese defense minister rejects return to pre-ceasefire conditions, urges action against Israeli violations

Minister of Defense Michel Menassa reaffirmed Lebanon's rejection of any return to the pre-ceasefire conditions of November 2024, stressing the country's commitment to countering any attempts to undermine state efforts in maintaining security and stability across Lebanese territory, particularly along the southern and eastern borders.



In a statement, Menassa noted that the Lebanese army has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the rocket fire from Lebanon.



He called on the countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement to restrain Israel from its ongoing violations and attacks, which he described as baseless and unjustified.



He also emphasized the need to activate the monitoring committee established under the ceasefire agreement, in coordination with the Lebanese army, which he said is carrying out its duties with diligence and responsibility across the country.



The defense minister urged Lebanese citizens to remain vigilant against attempts to sow discord between the Lebanese army and residents steadfast in their towns and villages.



He warned against efforts to undermine trust between the state and the people through intimidation and misinformation by the Israeli army.



Menassa affirmed that the Lebanese state remains committed to acting on political, diplomatic, and military levels to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty, ensure the security of its people, and protect its borders in the north, east, and south.