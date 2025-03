The Israeli military recently carried out airstrikes targeting command posts, infrastructure, members, rocket platforms, and an arms depot belonging to Hezbollah in various locations across Lebanon, Israel's army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claimed on X.



These airstrikes add to the earlier strikes conducted by the Israeli military on Saturday.



The Israeli army "will continue to carry out airstrikes as long as necessary and will keep working to protect the citizens of Israel," he further noted.