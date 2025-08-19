Jordan PM reaffirms support for Lebanon, stands by its sovereignty and prosperity

Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Tuesday reaffirmed his country's steadfast support for Lebanon, pledging to stand by its sovereignty, security, stability, and prosperity, and to back efforts to strengthen state authority across Lebanese territory.Speaking after talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Hassan said, "The reality does not point to the illusion of Greater Israel but to an Israel that is isolated, rejected, besieged and fought against because of the policies of extremism and brutality it pursues."He added that the region faces two competing projects: one aimed at consolidating state sovereignty, stability, and empowering people to work toward prosperity and resilience; and another that seeks to perpetuate conflict, expand wars, and deepen hatred.