News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jordan PM reaffirms support for Lebanon, stands by its sovereignty and prosperity
Lebanon News
19-08-2025 | 06:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jordan PM reaffirms support for Lebanon, stands by its sovereignty and prosperity
Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Tuesday reaffirmed his country's steadfast support for Lebanon, pledging to stand by its sovereignty, security, stability, and prosperity, and to back efforts to strengthen state authority across Lebanese territory.
Speaking after talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Hassan said, "The reality does not point to the illusion of Greater Israel but to an Israel that is isolated, rejected, besieged and fought against because of the policies of extremism and brutality it pursues."
He added that the region faces two competing projects: one aimed at consolidating state sovereignty, stability, and empowering people to work toward prosperity and resilience; and another that seeks to perpetuate conflict, expand wars, and deepen hatred.
Lebanon News
Jordan
PM
Support
Lebanon
Sovereignty
Prosperity
Next
Lebanon's PM says Israel sinking further into isolation, Lebanon needs a voice like Jordan
Lebanese Minister Rasamny says feasibility study for Qlayaat Airport only awaits implementation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-23
Bahrain and Lebanon Summit: Support for Lebanese sovereignty, call for international conference on Palestine
Lebanon News
2025-07-23
Bahrain and Lebanon Summit: Support for Lebanese sovereignty, call for international conference on Palestine
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-20
Palestinian Ambassador reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, including over refugee camps
Lebanon News
2025-06-20
Palestinian Ambassador reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, including over refugee camps
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-03
Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
2025-06-03
Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
Lebanon News
2025-08-14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:14
Lebanon, Jordan agree to advance joint committee work on trade, transport, and energy
Lebanon News
10:14
Lebanon, Jordan agree to advance joint committee work on trade, transport, and energy
0
Lebanon News
09:51
King Abdullah II receives PM Salam, affirms Jordan’s full support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:51
King Abdullah II receives PM Salam, affirms Jordan’s full support for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
08:14
MEA adjusts flight schedule between August 22 and 25
Lebanon News
08:14
MEA adjusts flight schedule between August 22 and 25
0
Lebanon News
07:33
Samy Gemayel: Lebanon must restore Gulf ties, urges pressure on Iran
Lebanon News
07:33
Samy Gemayel: Lebanon must restore Gulf ties, urges pressure on Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-13
PM Salam: Issue of Lebanese missing in Syria to be raised during visit, calls for unity and reform on civil war anniversary
Lebanon News
2025-04-13
PM Salam: Issue of Lebanese missing in Syria to be raised during visit, calls for unity and reform on civil war anniversary
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-18
Hezbollah, nationalist parties stress resistance, national unity, and army’s role, urge government to reverse decision
Lebanon News
2025-08-18
Hezbollah, nationalist parties stress resistance, national unity, and army’s role, urge government to reverse decision
0
World News
08:51
Trump: Putin may not want to reach a deal to end the war with Ukraine
World News
08:51
Trump: Putin may not want to reach a deal to end the war with Ukraine
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-18
Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities
Lebanon News
2025-08-18
Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Kidnapping claims go viral: ISF reveals facts on Lebanon's missing girls cases
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Kidnapping claims go viral: ISF reveals facts on Lebanon's missing girls cases
2
Lebanon Economy
11:17
Lebanon to sign $250 million reconstruction loan with World Bank in coming days
Lebanon Economy
11:17
Lebanon to sign $250 million reconstruction loan with World Bank in coming days
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
The question with no clear answer: What will happen to Hezbollah's weapons amid global tensions?
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
The question with no clear answer: What will happen to Hezbollah's weapons amid global tensions?
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
In Beirut, US envoys push for answers on arms control and UNIFIL mandate
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
In Beirut, US envoys push for answers on arms control and UNIFIL mandate
5
Lebanon News
02:03
UN Security Council starts talks on fate of peacekeeping force in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:03
UN Security Council starts talks on fate of peacekeeping force in Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
02:29
New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline edges higher as diesel and gas plunge
Lebanon Economy
02:29
New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline edges higher as diesel and gas plunge
7
Middle East News
06:12
For the first time, Palestine to compete in Miss Universe 2025
Middle East News
06:12
For the first time, Palestine to compete in Miss Universe 2025
8
Middle East News
04:30
Israeli FM asks US to halt UN peacekeepers’ mission in south Lebanon
Middle East News
04:30
Israeli FM asks US to halt UN peacekeepers’ mission in south Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More