Lebanon's Education Minister sets four-day school week in new academic plan

Lebanon News
19-08-2025 | 11:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Education Minister sets four-day school week in new academic plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's Education Minister sets four-day school week in new academic plan

Lebanese Education Minister Rima Karami chaired an administrative meeting with the Director General of Education, Fadi Yarak, along with department heads of guidance and supervision, to review preparations for the upcoming school year.

The discussions focused on the number of school days, the length of teaching periods, and adjustments to daily and weekly schedules, particularly for schools operating double shifts in the morning and afternoon. Officials also emphasized completing teacher transfers before classes resume and ensuring adequate staffing across all schools.

Karami confirmed that the new academic year will adopt a four-day teaching week, with further details to be formalized in ministerial decisions. She underlined the importance of supporting teachers and administrators to achieve a successful school year.

The meeting also addressed curriculum planning in collaboration with the Educational Center for Research and Development, the possibility of merging classes, and the roles of supervisors, librarians, and laboratory preparation staff, as well as the use of reserve teachers.

Karami highlighted a strategy of centralized standards with decentralized implementation through regional education offices, stressing that the ministry is committed to delivering an efficient and effective academic year.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Education

Minister

Rima Karami

School

Academic

Plan

LBCI Next
UN Security Council starts talks on fate of peacekeeping force in Lebanon
Kidnapping claims go viral: ISF reveals facts on Lebanon's missing girls cases
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04

Inclusive plan: Former Minister Ali Hamie tapped to advise on Lebanon's reconstruction strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-02

IMF reviews Lebanon's economic plan: Finance Minister vows no more off-budget spending

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

Israeli strike targets vehicle near a school in South Lebanon's Borj Qalaouiye

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08

Iran says Israel seeking to 'ethnically cleanse' Gaza in new plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

$250 million loan marks start of Lebanon’s major reconstruction efforts—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Reshaping trade operations: Lebanon pushes digitalization drive at borders and ports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

President Aoun: Lebanon’s economy shows signs of recovery, tourism reflects renewed confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Lebanon, Jordan agree to advance joint committee work on trade, transport, and energy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-07-14

Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time

LBCI
World News
07:37

Russia says presidents' meeting on Ukraine must be prepared 'very thoroughly'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-28

Speaker Berri holds talks with international delegations on Lebanon's situation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-12

Surveillance towers on the southern border? Lebanon weighs UK plan amid Israeli concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More