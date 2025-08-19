Lebanese Education Minister Rima Karami chaired an administrative meeting with the Director General of Education, Fadi Yarak, along with department heads of guidance and supervision, to review preparations for the upcoming school year.



The discussions focused on the number of school days, the length of teaching periods, and adjustments to daily and weekly schedules, particularly for schools operating double shifts in the morning and afternoon. Officials also emphasized completing teacher transfers before classes resume and ensuring adequate staffing across all schools.



Karami confirmed that the new academic year will adopt a four-day teaching week, with further details to be formalized in ministerial decisions. She underlined the importance of supporting teachers and administrators to achieve a successful school year.



The meeting also addressed curriculum planning in collaboration with the Educational Center for Research and Development, the possibility of merging classes, and the roles of supervisors, librarians, and laboratory preparation staff, as well as the use of reserve teachers.



Karami highlighted a strategy of centralized standards with decentralized implementation through regional education offices, stressing that the ministry is committed to delivering an efficient and effective academic year.