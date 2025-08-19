King Abdullah II receives PM Salam, affirms Jordan’s full support for Lebanon

Jordan’s King Abdullah II, during a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, reaffirmed “Jordan’s full support for Lebanon in strengthening its security and preserving its sovereignty.”



The king, joined by Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, highlighted “the importance of expanding cooperation between Jordan and Lebanon across various fields, particularly economic ones.”



He called for continued coordination with brotherly and friendly countries to achieve regional stability.



Regarding Syria, King Abdullah II said that Syria’s security and stability are a shared priority, noting Jordan’s support for Syrian efforts to maintain the country’s stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens.



On regional developments, he reiterated the urgent need for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of civilians.



King Abdullah II also reaffirmed Jordan’s firm rejection of Israeli plans to expand its influence in the West Bank and the region, according to the Jordanian news agency Petra.