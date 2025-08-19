Lebanese intelligence nabs two extremist suspects in Sidon

Lebanon News
19-08-2025 | 07:14
High views
Lebanese intelligence nabs two extremist suspects in Sidon
Lebanese intelligence nabs two extremist suspects in Sidon

Sources told LBCI that the Lebanese army’s intelligence unit in Sidon carried out a special operation that led to the arrest of two wanted individuals, identified as N.A. and A.H.

The two are reportedly members of extremist groups in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp. Arrest warrants had been issued against them in connection with security-related activities.

