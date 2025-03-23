Speaker Nabih Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: Israel is seeking talks leading to normalization

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri accused Israel of attempting to drag Lebanon into political negotiations that could eventually lead to normalization between the two countries.



"We are not considering this option," Berri told Asharq Al-Awsat.



He emphasized that Lebanon adheres to an agreement backed by international and Arab support, as well as by the United Nations, adding that "Israel is the one obstructing its implementation and trying to circumvent it."



Berri pointed out that the Lebanese Army is prepared to complete its deployment south of the Litani River, but Israel's refusal to withdraw from several occupied positions has prevented this from happening with the support of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



He also stated that Hezbollah has been abiding by the agreement, has withdrawn from south of the Litani, and has not fired a single shot in six months despite repeated Israeli violations, including attacks on southern Lebanese towns, the Bekaa region, and the Lebanese-Syrian border.



Berri stressed that Hezbollah has refrained from responding to Israeli ceasefire violations and has been exercising restraint, standing behind the Lebanese state in implementing the agreement.



The agreement, which the United States pledged to oversee, stipulates Israel's withdrawal, the deployment of the Lebanese army, and the release of Lebanese detainees held by Israel.



"However, Israel refuses to withdraw and continues its aggression, the latest being the incidents in recent hours, using the pretext of rockets fired at the Metula settlement," he said.



Regarding a proposal suggesting that the Lebanese delegation for negotiations should include both military and civilian diplomats to discuss the release of Lebanese detainees, Israel's withdrawal from occupied points, and the demarcation of borders based on the 1949 Armistice Agreement, Berri rejected the idea.



He argued that even considering such a proposal would effectively nullify the ceasefire agreement, which must be implemented under UNIFIL's supervision and the oversight of the five-nation committee.



Meanwhile, Asharq Al-Awsat reported that Morgan Ortagus, Deputy Special Envoy of the U.S. President for the Middle East, is set to arrive in Tel Aviv in the coming hours for meetings with Israeli leadership.



Her agenda reportedly includes preparing a roadmap for implementing the three key issues previously discussed: the release of Lebanese detainees, Israel's withdrawal, and the formal delineation of the international border between Lebanon and Israel.