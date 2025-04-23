News
Lebanon condemns terrorist attack in Kashmir, reaffirms solidarity with India
World News
23-04-2025 | 09:23
Lebanon condemns terrorist attack in Kashmir, reaffirms solidarity with India
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants expressed "deep concern and sorrow" over the developments of the terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the death of 27 civilians and injuries to others.
The ministry strongly condemned "this criminal act that targeted innocent people" and extended its "heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy" to the families of the victims, as well as to the Indian government and the friendly Indian people.
It also reiterated "Lebanon's full solidarity with India and its support during these difficult times," emphasizing once again Lebanon's commitment to standing alongside the international community in its efforts to combat extremism and terrorism and to dry up their funding sources.
