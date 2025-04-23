Lebanon condemns terrorist attack in Kashmir, reaffirms solidarity with India

World News
23-04-2025 | 09:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lebanon condemns terrorist attack in Kashmir, reaffirms solidarity with India
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon condemns terrorist attack in Kashmir, reaffirms solidarity with India

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants expressed "deep concern and sorrow" over the developments of the terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the death of 27 civilians and injuries to others.

The ministry strongly condemned "this criminal act that targeted innocent people" and extended its "heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy" to the families of the victims, as well as to the Indian government and the friendly Indian people.

It also reiterated "Lebanon's full solidarity with India and its support during these difficult times," emphasizing once again Lebanon's commitment to standing alongside the international community in its efforts to combat extremism and terrorism and to dry up their funding sources.

Lebanon News

World News

Lebanon

Condemns

Terrorist

Attack

Kashmir

Solidarity

India

LBCI Next
Pope Francis's coffin begins procession towards Saint Peter's Basilica
Trump to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE from May 13
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-28

Lebanon's Syndicate Press expresses solidarity with LBCI journalists, condemns threat to press freedom

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-15

France strongly condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-15

UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon, calls for investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-04

Arab summit reaffirms support for Lebanon, condemns Israeli violations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:28

IMF, World Bank need to be 'fit for purpose:' US Treasury chief says

LBCI
World News
09:28

51 aftershocks follow powerful 6.2 Istanbul earthquake

LBCI
World News
08:36

Europe requires Ukraine's 'territorial integrity' in any peace deal: French presidency

LBCI
World News
06:15

US VP Vance says Russia and Ukraine must agree deal or US will 'walk away'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-18

Secretary-General Naim Qassem says Hezbollah 'will not let anyone disarm' it

LBCI
World News
10:28

IMF, World Bank need to be 'fit for purpose:' US Treasury chief says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-17

Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-04

Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan

LBCI
World News
06:03

Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

President Aoun discusses education reform with Minister Karami, urges support from Lebanese diaspora

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More