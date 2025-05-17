News
Lebanon's PM Salam meets UN's Guterres in Iraq
Lebanon News
17-05-2025 | 08:34
Lebanon's PM Salam meets UN's Guterres in Iraq
On the sidelines of the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held talks with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, focusing on the ongoing Israeli assaults on Lebanese territory and the broader situation in Lebanon.
During the meeting, Salam strongly condemned Israel's continued attacks, reiterating Lebanon's firm rejection of "blatant violations of its sovereignty." He emphasized the urgent need for an immediate halt to the aggression.
"Israel's ongoing occupation of parts of Lebanese territory is a clear breach of international legitimacy, particularly United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701," Salam said.
He also reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to fully cooperate with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), stressing the peacekeeping mission's vital role in maintaining security and stability along the Blue Line.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
PM
Nawaf Salam
UN
Antonio Guterres
Iraq
