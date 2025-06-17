News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Fares Al Ahlam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Air raid sirens in northern Israel due to Iranian missiles: Military
Middle East News
17-06-2025 | 15:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Air raid sirens in northern Israel due to Iranian missiles: Military
Air raid sirens rang in a large swath of northern Israel on Tuesday warning of an incoming barrage of Iranian missiles, the military said.
"A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the military said in the seventh such warning since midnight (2100 GMT on Monday).
AFP
Middle East News
Air
Raid
Sirens
Israel
Iran
Missiles
Military
Next
G7 leaders, including Trump, urge 'de-escalation' on Iran
Two explosions heard in Iran's Tabriz: Local media
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:47
Air raid sirens sound in Israel town home to nuclear site
Middle East News
12:47
Air raid sirens sound in Israel town home to nuclear site
0
Middle East News
10:28
Air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, north Israel after missile warning
Middle East News
10:28
Air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, north Israel after missile warning
0
Middle East News
2025-06-02
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Middle East News
2025-06-02
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
0
Middle East News
2025-05-18
Israel's army says two projectiles launched from Gaza after air raid sirens sound
Middle East News
2025-05-18
Israel's army says two projectiles launched from Gaza after air raid sirens sound
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:25
Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's missile and nuclear threats: The Middle East will look different
Middle East News
15:25
Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's missile and nuclear threats: The Middle East will look different
0
World News
15:14
Russia says Israel attacks on Iran are illegal, notes Iran's commitment to NPT
World News
15:14
Russia says Israel attacks on Iran are illegal, notes Iran's commitment to NPT
0
Middle East News
15:11
Iran arrests foreigner for filming 'sensitive' areas near nuclear power plant for Israel
Middle East News
15:11
Iran arrests foreigner for filming 'sensitive' areas near nuclear power plant for Israel
0
World News
14:56
US State Department establishes Middle East task force amid Israel-Iran war
World News
14:56
US State Department establishes Middle East task force amid Israel-Iran war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iran media says two Revolutionary Guards killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iran media says two Revolutionary Guards killed in Israeli strike
0
World News
2025-04-11
EU trade chief to go to Washington for talks on Monday
World News
2025-04-11
EU trade chief to go to Washington for talks on Monday
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-16
Haifa reeling as Iranian strikes, cyberattacks overwhelm Israel's defenses
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-16
Haifa reeling as Iranian strikes, cyberattacks overwhelm Israel's defenses
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:43
Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses
Lebanon News
06:43
Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses
2
Lebanon News
05:12
Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports
Lebanon News
05:12
Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports
3
Middle East News
04:18
Upcoming strike on Iran could surpass pager explosion op, LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh says
Middle East News
04:18
Upcoming strike on Iran could surpass pager explosion op, LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh says
4
Lebanon Economy
02:40
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:40
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:24
MEA cancels June 18 flights to Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure
Lebanon News
06:24
MEA cancels June 18 flights to Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure
6
Middle East News
05:35
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it targeted Mossad center in Tel Aviv
Middle East News
05:35
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it targeted Mossad center in Tel Aviv
7
Lebanon News
07:34
MEA announces additional Paris flight for Thursday, June 19
Lebanon News
07:34
MEA announces additional Paris flight for Thursday, June 19
8
Lebanon News
08:14
MEA adjusts flight schedules from Beirut to Jordan and Gulf region from June 18 to 20
Lebanon News
08:14
MEA adjusts flight schedules from Beirut to Jordan and Gulf region from June 18 to 20
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More