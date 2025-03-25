PM Nawaf Salam visits René Moawad Airport in Qlayaat

Lebanon News
25-03-2025 | 06:29
High views
0min
PM Nawaf Salam visits René Moawad Airport in Qlayaat

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam visited René Moawad Airport in Qlayaat to assess its condition and discuss potential plans for its rehabilitation and operation. 

Lebanon News

PM

Nawaf Salam

Visit

René Moawad

Airport

Qlayaat

