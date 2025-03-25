News
MP Neemat Frem from Maarab: Municipal elections in alliance with LF, Kataeb, and Mansour El Bon
Lebanon News
25-03-2025 | 10:28
MP Neemat Frem from Maarab: Municipal elections in alliance with LF, Kataeb, and Mansour El Bon
Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces (LF), met with MP Neemat Frem, the head of Project Watan, at the LF's headquarters in Maarab.
Frem described the meeting as "special" and announced an electoral alliance with the LF for the upcoming municipal elections in Jounieh.
Frem shared "happy news" for the people of Kesrouane, announcing that the electoral agreement has been completed, with both parties set to run the elections together, starting from Jounieh and expanding throughout Kesrouane.
He emphasized that this municipal electoral agreement would benefit the residents of Jounieh, with the LF, the Kataeb Party, Sheikh Mansour El Bon, and his own movement forming a unified alliance.
He also underscored the importance of proving that they can manage local and municipal affairs, enabling them to handle national issues effectively.
On a different note, Frem expressed firm opposition to the proposed amendments to the parliamentary electoral law. "We completely reject these proposed amendments," he stated.
He stressed the need for a discussion on modifying the current law and, if no consensus is reached, maintaining the existing law as is. He pointed out that the major risk lies in delays in holding the parliamentary elections, which, he said, was unacceptable.
Frem further highlighted two necessary amendments to the current electoral law.
The first concerns the six seats allocated to the Lebanese diaspora, which he rejected, arguing that the world is now a global village and the Lebanese abroad should not be treated as such. The second proposed amendment relates to creating "mega centers" for voting.
Moreover, Frem expressed his opposition to a proposed amendment allowing voters to cast two preferential votes and to turn Lebanon into a single electoral district.
He concluded by revealing that he and several fellow MPs are working on a draft law enabling Lebanese citizens to elect the Parliament and the Senate directly.
This proposal would adjust the current law allowing expatriates to vote in Lebanon. At the same time, the Senate would be elected based on the Orthodox Law, where candidates are chosen strictly according to their sectarian registration.
