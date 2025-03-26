Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority

Lebanon News
26-03-2025 | 07:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority

In a press conference, Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi reaffirmed the government's commitment to reform, emphasizing that change must start with renewing leadership by appointing board members and enforcing existing laws. 

He stressed the urgent need to establish a reformed regulatory authority, describing it as the first step in the ministry's reform agenda.  

Saddi highlighted that the creation of the regulatory authority is a key demand from international donors. He announced that within a week, the required qualifications for the authority's members would be available at the Administrative Development Ministry, urging qualified Lebanese professionals to submit their applications.  

Addressing Lebanon's electricity crisis, Saddi acknowledged the high cost of power, attributing part of the problem to widespread electricity theft. 

He pledged to take firm measures to curb illegal consumption, stating that areas, where theft is reduced, would receive additional hours of power supply even before broader reforms are implemented.  

Despite the challenges, Saddi assured the public that the ministry is committed to making the necessary decisions to advance the sector. 

"Reform does not happen overnight," he said, promising continued efforts to improve Lebanon's struggling energy sector.

On solar energy licenses, he noted that solar energy adoption is encouraged. "We are determined to form a regulatory body to initiate this project."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Energy

Minister

Joe Saddi

Regulatory

Authority

Reforms

LBCI Next
PM Nawaf Salam: Normalization with Israel is completely rejected by all Lebanese
Former BDL governor Riad Salameh's probe scheduled for next Thursday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-20

World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-21

Lebanon's Energy Minister denies reports of power cuts targeting specific regions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-13

Israel's border talks with Lebanon: Energy Minister rules out normalization amid rising opposition

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-20

Missing US journalist's mother says new Syria leaders 'determined' to find son

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

LBCI sources: Lebanese-Syrian Defense ministers' meeting moved to Jeddah on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Economy Minister meets Beirut Traders Association: State of commercial sector is devastated

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Lebanese FM discusses Israeli withdrawal with French and Irish officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-24

Israeli drones spotted flying low over Beirut and its southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

Macron arrives at White House to join Trump for G7 call: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-25

Lebanon's Finance Minister proposes three candidates for Central Bank governor: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-20

BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:06

Warnings ignored: Israel maintains military pressure on Syria and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Politics get in the way: Lebanon nears decision on BDL governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Le Drian's mission: France urges Lebanon to implement reforms before international conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

PM Nawaf Salam: Normalization with Israel is completely rejected by all Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:58

Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

LBCI sources: Syrian authorities request postponement of Defense Minister Michel Mnassa's visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Lebanon's President Aoun urges pressure on Israel to uphold agreement during meeting with Le Drian

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More