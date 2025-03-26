In a press conference, Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi reaffirmed the government's commitment to reform, emphasizing that change must start with renewing leadership by appointing board members and enforcing existing laws.



He stressed the urgent need to establish a reformed regulatory authority, describing it as the first step in the ministry's reform agenda.



Saddi highlighted that the creation of the regulatory authority is a key demand from international donors. He announced that within a week, the required qualifications for the authority's members would be available at the Administrative Development Ministry, urging qualified Lebanese professionals to submit their applications.



Addressing Lebanon's electricity crisis, Saddi acknowledged the high cost of power, attributing part of the problem to widespread electricity theft.



He pledged to take firm measures to curb illegal consumption, stating that areas, where theft is reduced, would receive additional hours of power supply even before broader reforms are implemented.



Despite the challenges, Saddi assured the public that the ministry is committed to making the necessary decisions to advance the sector.



"Reform does not happen overnight," he said, promising continued efforts to improve Lebanon's struggling energy sector.



On solar energy licenses, he noted that solar energy adoption is encouraged. "We are determined to form a regulatory body to initiate this project."