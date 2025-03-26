News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese FM discusses Israeli withdrawal with French and Irish officials
Lebanon News
26-03-2025 | 08:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese FM discusses Israeli withdrawal with French and Irish officials
Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss the security and political situation in Lebanon and preparations for President Joseph Aoun's upcoming visit to Paris.
The talks addressed the ongoing Israeli escalation in South Lebanon and France's efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement, given its role as one of the guarantor nations and a member of the Quintet Committee overseeing its enforcement.
Rajji stressed the urgent need for Israel to fully and unconditionally withdraw from Lebanese territory, halt its aggression, and commit to the ceasefire declaration and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.
Le Drian reaffirmed France's continued support for Lebanon and its stability.
Rajji also met with Irish Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Defense Simon Harris, accompanied by Irish Ambassador to Lebanon Nuala O'Brien and a delegation of defense officials. Their discussions focused on the latest regional developments and ways to strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
FM
Youssef Rajji
Israeli
Withdrawal
French
Irish
Next
Economy Minister meets Beirut Traders Association: State of commercial sector is devastated
Lebanon's President Aoun urges pressure on Israel to uphold agreement during meeting with Le Drian
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji wraps up Paris visit, discusses Syria and Lebanon’s future with international leaders
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji wraps up Paris visit, discusses Syria and Lebanon’s future with international leaders
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
PM Nawaf Salam discusses development and security with UN and Swiss officials
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
PM Nawaf Salam discusses development and security with UN and Swiss officials
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-25
Antoine Habib discusses housing loans for Lebanon with Qatar and Abu Dhabi officials
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-25
Antoine Habib discusses housing loans for Lebanon with Qatar and Abu Dhabi officials
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:40
Information Minister: Télé Liban is a private company, not subject to administrative appointment mechanism
Lebanon News
10:40
Information Minister: Télé Liban is a private company, not subject to administrative appointment mechanism
0
Lebanon News
10:29
Speaker Berri meets French envoy Le Drian
Lebanon News
10:29
Speaker Berri meets French envoy Le Drian
0
Lebanon News
10:19
LBCI sources: Lebanese-Syrian Defense ministers' meeting moved to Jeddah on Thursday
Lebanon News
10:19
LBCI sources: Lebanese-Syrian Defense ministers' meeting moved to Jeddah on Thursday
0
Lebanon News
09:20
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr
Lebanon News
09:20
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:23
Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority
Lebanon News
07:23
Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority
0
Lebanon News
10:29
Speaker Berri meets French envoy Le Drian
Lebanon News
10:29
Speaker Berri meets French envoy Le Drian
0
Middle East News
2025-03-25
Syria slams 'flagrant' Israeli violation of sovereignty after bombardment
Middle East News
2025-03-25
Syria slams 'flagrant' Israeli violation of sovereignty after bombardment
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-22
UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, ask Israel to restore humanitarian access
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-22
UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, ask Israel to restore humanitarian access
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:06
Warnings ignored: Israel maintains military pressure on Syria and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
14:06
Warnings ignored: Israel maintains military pressure on Syria and Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Politics get in the way: Lebanon nears decision on BDL governor
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Politics get in the way: Lebanon nears decision on BDL governor
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Le Drian's mission: France urges Lebanon to implement reforms before international conference
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Le Drian's mission: France urges Lebanon to implement reforms before international conference
4
Lebanon News
09:20
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr
Lebanon News
09:20
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr
5
Lebanon News
07:37
PM Nawaf Salam: Normalization with Israel is completely rejected by all Lebanese
Lebanon News
07:37
PM Nawaf Salam: Normalization with Israel is completely rejected by all Lebanese
6
Lebanon Economy
04:58
Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL
Lebanon Economy
04:58
Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL
7
Lebanon News
04:25
LBCI sources: Syrian authorities request postponement of Defense Minister Michel Mnassa's visit
Lebanon News
04:25
LBCI sources: Syrian authorities request postponement of Defense Minister Michel Mnassa's visit
8
Lebanon News
07:23
Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority
Lebanon News
07:23
Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More