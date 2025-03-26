Lebanese FM discusses Israeli withdrawal with French and Irish officials

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss the security and political situation in Lebanon and preparations for President Joseph Aoun's upcoming visit to Paris.The talks addressed the ongoing Israeli escalation in South Lebanon and France's efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement, given its role as one of the guarantor nations and a member of the Quintet Committee overseeing its enforcement.Rajji stressed the urgent need for Israel to fully and unconditionally withdraw from Lebanese territory, halt its aggression, and commit to the ceasefire declaration and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.Le Drian reaffirmed France's continued support for Lebanon and its stability.Rajji also met with Irish Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Defense Simon Harris, accompanied by Irish Ambassador to Lebanon Nuala O'Brien and a delegation of defense officials. Their discussions focused on the latest regional developments and ways to strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors.