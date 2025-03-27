MPs Mark Daou and Waddah Sadek to propose municipal election reforms, four-month delay

Lebanon News
27-03-2025 | 14:53
High views
LBCI
MPs Mark Daou and Waddah Sadek to propose municipal election reforms, four-month delay
0min
MPs Mark Daou and Waddah Sadek to propose municipal election reforms, four-month delay

MPs Mark Daou and Waddah Sadek will submit a draft law on Friday to amend the municipal election mechanism. 

Sources confirmed to LBCI that the proposal includes a megacenter for destroyed villages, additional modifications, and a technical postponement of four months.
 

