Lebanon and Syria sign agreement in Saudi Arabia on border demarcation and security cooperation

Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Mnassa and his Syrian counterpart, Murhaf Abu Qasra, signed an agreement in Saudi Arabia during a meeting hosted by Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.



The agreement underscored the strategic importance of demarcating the Lebanon-Syria border and established legal and technical committees to enhance cooperation in various fields.



Both sides also agreed to strengthen coordination mechanisms to address security and military challenges, particularly those that may arise along their shared border.



A follow-up meeting is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia soon.



Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its full support for efforts that promote Lebanon's and Syria's security and stability, emphasizing its commitment to regional peace and stability.