News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese judicial source to AFP: Two French judges to visit Beirut for port blast investigation
Lebanon News
08-04-2025 | 13:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese judicial source to AFP: Two French judges to visit Beirut for port blast investigation
A French judicial delegation is expected to arrive in Beirut at the end of April to meet with Lebanese judicial officials, including Judge Tarek Bitar, who is leading the local investigation into the 2020 Beirut port explosion, a Lebanese judicial source told AFP.
According to the source, two judges from the Paris Investigative Chamber will travel to Lebanon during the last week of April, carrying a detailed report outlining the findings of the French probe launched just days after the blast.
Judge Bitar resumed his investigative procedures on January 16, filing charges against ten individuals, including seven military and security officials, and scheduling interrogations.
The judicial source said the French judges would deliver their report to Judge Bitar, noting that the French investigation would remain separate from the ongoing Lebanese inquiry.
In parallel, Lebanon has recently received inquiries from Germany, the Netherlands, and Australia—countries that lost citizens in the explosion—requesting updates on the investigation's progress, the expected duration of the probe, and the anticipated date for issuing formal indictments.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Judicial
AFP
French
Judges
Visit
Beirut
Port
Blast
Investigation
Next
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
Lebanon says two killed in Israeli strike on south
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-27
Dutch ambassador discusses judicial reform, Beirut port blast probe with Lebanon's Justice Minister
Lebanon News
2025-03-27
Dutch ambassador discusses judicial reform, Beirut port blast probe with Lebanon's Justice Minister
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-11
Beirut port explosion investigation gains momentum after judicial decision—here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-11
Beirut port explosion investigation gains momentum after judicial decision—here’s what we know
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Families of Beirut Port blast victims submit evidence to Public Prosecutor
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Families of Beirut Port blast victims submit evidence to Public Prosecutor
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Time is running out: Lebanon faces IMF deadline to approve financial reform laws
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Time is running out: Lebanon faces IMF deadline to approve financial reform laws
0
Lebanon News
10:44
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun discusses bilateral ties with Iraqi Ambassador ahead of visit to Iraq
Lebanon News
10:44
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun discusses bilateral ties with Iraqi Ambassador ahead of visit to Iraq
0
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Middle East News
14:45
Israel supreme court rules security chief to stay in post 'until later decision'
Middle East News
14:45
Israel supreme court rules security chief to stay in post 'until later decision'
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-03
French ruling lifts asset freezes on former central bank governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2025-04-03
French ruling lifts asset freezes on former central bank governor Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
13:46
Lebanese judicial source to AFP: Two French judges to visit Beirut for port blast investigation
Lebanon News
13:46
Lebanese judicial source to AFP: Two French judges to visit Beirut for port blast investigation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:44
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
08:44
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee
2
Lebanon News
04:34
Ceasefire monitoring committee tells LBCI: Lebanese Army dismantled 500 Hezbollah military sites south of Litani
Lebanon News
04:34
Ceasefire monitoring committee tells LBCI: Lebanese Army dismantled 500 Hezbollah military sites south of Litani
3
Lebanon Economy
03:32
Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF prefers to pass banking secrecy and banking restructuring laws before April 21 meetings
Lebanon Economy
03:32
Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF prefers to pass banking secrecy and banking restructuring laws before April 21 meetings
4
Lebanon News
05:19
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam to visit Syria next week with Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior
Lebanon News
05:19
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam to visit Syria next week with Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior
5
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
6
Lebanon News
09:47
Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh
Lebanon News
09:47
Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel
8
Lebanon Economy
05:56
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet session ends, discussions on banking reform law to resume Friday and Saturday
Lebanon Economy
05:56
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet session ends, discussions on banking reform law to resume Friday and Saturday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More