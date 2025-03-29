Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut

Lebanon News
29-03-2025 | 03:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut

Israeli reconnaissance aircraft carried out extensive surveillance flights over Beirut on Saturday.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Drones

Surveillance

Beirut

LBCI Next
Lebanon to move clocks forward one hour at midnight on March 30
Lebanese President returns to Beirut after talks with Macron in Paris
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:23

Denmark says does not 'appreciate' Vance's Greenland 'tone'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

King Salman Humanitarian Center distributes aid to over 7,700 people in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Lebanon's Health Minister meets with Italian Ambassador to discuss joint health projects

LBCI
World News
04:32

Remaining USAID staff fired, Trump says Myanmar will still get earthquake aid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

King Salman Humanitarian Center distributes aid to over 7,700 people in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Lebanon's Health Minister meets with Italian Ambassador to discuss joint health projects

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Lebanon to move clocks forward one hour at midnight on March 30

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:59

Lebanese President returns to Beirut after talks with Macron in Paris

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-28

Israel's army claims airstrike on Hermel kills Hezbollah member involved in arms smuggling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:11

Ahead of talks with IMF and World Bank: Can new BDL governor Karim Souaid deliver solutions?

LBCI
World News
04:32

Remaining USAID staff fired, Trump says Myanmar will still get earthquake aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-27

Karim Souaid receives congratulations after being appointed Lebanon's new Central Bank Governor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Netanyahu says Israel will continue attacking every location in Lebanon 'to counter any threat'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanon's President Aoun informed of Israeli threat to Beirut's suburbs during Élysée meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Lebanese Army identifies rocket launch site, unable to access due to Israeli fire: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to Al Arabiya: Lebanon must take action against groups firing rockets at Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Fragile ceasefire at breaking point: Israel blames Lebanon for rocket attacks, responds with airstrikes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More