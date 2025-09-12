Palestinian VP says UN vote 'important step towards ending occupation'

Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh welcomed on Friday a U.N. vote in favour of a Hamas-free Palestinian state, saying it was an "important step towards ending the (Israeli) occupation.""I hail the adoption of the resolution by the General Assembly of the United Nations... on the implementation of the two-state solution and the creation of an independent Palestinian state," Sheikh posted on X."This resolution expresses international willingness to support our people's rights and constitutes an important step towards ending the occupation and achieving our independent state on 1967 borders with (Israeli-annexed) east Jerusalem as its capital," he added.AFP