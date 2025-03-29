News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon to move clocks forward one hour at midnight on March 30
Lebanon News
29-03-2025 | 03:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon to move clocks forward one hour at midnight on March 30
The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers reminds that daylight saving time will begin at midnight on March 29-30, 2025, with clocks moving forward by one hour.
Lebanon News
Clock
Lebanon
Time
Daylight
Next
Lebanon's Health Minister meets with Italian Ambassador to discuss joint health projects
Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:23
Denmark says does not 'appreciate' Vance's Greenland 'tone'
World News
05:23
Denmark says does not 'appreciate' Vance's Greenland 'tone'
0
Lebanon News
04:44
King Salman Humanitarian Center distributes aid to over 7,700 people in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:44
King Salman Humanitarian Center distributes aid to over 7,700 people in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's Health Minister meets with Italian Ambassador to discuss joint health projects
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's Health Minister meets with Italian Ambassador to discuss joint health projects
0
World News
04:32
Remaining USAID staff fired, Trump says Myanmar will still get earthquake aid
World News
04:32
Remaining USAID staff fired, Trump says Myanmar will still get earthquake aid
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:44
King Salman Humanitarian Center distributes aid to over 7,700 people in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:44
King Salman Humanitarian Center distributes aid to over 7,700 people in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's Health Minister meets with Italian Ambassador to discuss joint health projects
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's Health Minister meets with Italian Ambassador to discuss joint health projects
0
Lebanon News
03:33
Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut
Lebanon News
03:33
Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut
0
Lebanon News
15:59
Lebanese President returns to Beirut after talks with Macron in Paris
Lebanon News
15:59
Lebanese President returns to Beirut after talks with Macron in Paris
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2025-03-06
Neymar back for Brazil after 16-month absence
Sports News
2025-03-06
Neymar back for Brazil after 16-month absence
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-24
Lebanon-Cyprus relations discussed in meeting between President Aoun and Ambassador Claude Hajal
Lebanon News
2025-02-24
Lebanon-Cyprus relations discussed in meeting between President Aoun and Ambassador Claude Hajal
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Former Energy Minister Walid Fayad responds to fuel allegations, accuses media of misinformation
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Former Energy Minister Walid Fayad responds to fuel allegations, accuses media of misinformation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal
2
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
10:51
Netanyahu says Israel will continue attacking every location in Lebanon 'to counter any threat'
Lebanon News
10:51
Netanyahu says Israel will continue attacking every location in Lebanon 'to counter any threat'
4
Lebanon News
06:57
Lebanon's President Aoun informed of Israeli threat to Beirut's suburbs during Élysée meeting
Lebanon News
06:57
Lebanon's President Aoun informed of Israeli threat to Beirut's suburbs during Élysée meeting
5
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanese Army identifies rocket launch site, unable to access due to Israeli fire: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanese Army identifies rocket launch site, unable to access due to Israeli fire: Sources to LBCI
6
Lebanon News
11:43
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to Al Arabiya: Lebanon must take action against groups firing rockets at Israel
Lebanon News
11:43
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to Al Arabiya: Lebanon must take action against groups firing rockets at Israel
7
Lebanon News
08:05
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
08:05
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Fragile ceasefire at breaking point: Israel blames Lebanon for rocket attacks, responds with airstrikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Fragile ceasefire at breaking point: Israel blames Lebanon for rocket attacks, responds with airstrikes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More