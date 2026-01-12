Somalia ends port deals and security cooperation with UAE

Middle East News
12-01-2026 | 12:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Somalia ends port deals and security cooperation with UAE
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Somalia ends port deals and security cooperation with UAE

Somalia's government said on Monday it is annulling all agreements with the United Arab Emirates, including port deals and defense and security cooperation, accusing the UAE of undermining its national sovereignty.

"This decision is based on credible reports and compelling evidence concerning hostile actions undermining national sovereignty, territorial unity, and the political independence of the country," Somalia's Council of Ministers said.

The decision "applies to all agreements and partnerships relating to the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo ... (and) bilateral security and defense cooperation agreements," it said in a statement.

The UAE's foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Somalia

Port

Deals

Security

Cooperation

UAE

LBCI Next
Macron condemns 'state violence' against Iranian protesters
At least 648 protesters killed in Iran crackdown: Rights group
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-22

Trump aides Sacks and Witkoff could face ethics probe over UAE deals, Semafor reports

LBCI
World News
2025-12-29

Ukraine will lift martial law when war ends and after it gets security guarantees: Zelensky

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-02

Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama

LBCI
World News
2025-12-26

Egypt, Somalia, Turkey, and Djibouti condemn Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as sovereign state

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:28

Iran's Khamenei says strong turnout at pro-government rallies 'warning' to US

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Military readiness: Israel raises alert as it closely watches developments in Iran

LBCI
World News
12:42

Macron condemns 'state violence' against Iranian protesters

LBCI
Middle East News
11:35

At least 648 protesters killed in Iran crackdown: Rights group

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-10

From promise to action: EU disburses €55 million to support Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

French ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro to LBCI: France to join diplomatic track of mechanism once tasks are defined

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-21

President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-07

Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

France, Saudi Arabia, US step up talks on Lebanon as army support conference nears

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Military readiness: Israel raises alert as it closely watches developments in Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

French ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro to LBCI: France to join diplomatic track of mechanism once tasks are defined

LBCI
Middle East News
03:30

Iran 'not seeking war but fully prepared for war': FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

FM Rajji says Hezbollah's weapons are a 'burden on Lebanon and Shiite community'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Egyptian ambassador Alaa Moussa: Support for reforms, army role, and timely elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

PM Salam meets Quintet ambassadors, reiterates commitment to reforms and weapons control plan

LBCI
Middle East News
07:52

Iran fighting 'war against terrorists', parliament speaker tells Tehran rally

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More