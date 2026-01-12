Somalia ends port deals and security cooperation with UAE

Somalia's government said on Monday it is annulling all agreements with the United Arab Emirates, including port deals and defense and security cooperation, accusing the UAE of undermining its national sovereignty.



"This decision is based on credible reports and compelling evidence concerning hostile actions undermining national sovereignty, territorial unity, and the political independence of the country," Somalia's Council of Ministers said.



The decision "applies to all agreements and partnerships relating to the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo ... (and) bilateral security and defense cooperation agreements," it said in a statement.



The UAE's foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.





Reuters