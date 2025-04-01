Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri condemned the overnight Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs, calling it a blatant act of aggression against Lebanon and its capital. The strike, which came on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marks the second attack on the area in recent days.



Berri stated that this attack is not just another violation among the 2,000 breaches of the ceasefire and U.N. Resolution 1701 but a direct assault aimed at undermining the U.N.-brokered agreement and its implementation mechanism. He emphasized that Lebanon has fully adhered to the resolution, while Israel continues to disregard its commitments.



He also linked the attack to recent security incidents in South Lebanon, which Lebanese military, security, and judicial authorities have been investigating and which he suggested bear Israeli fingerprints in their timing, objectives, and execution.



Berri urged countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement to uphold their responsibilities and pressure Israel to cease its aggression, respect Lebanon's sovereignty, and withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories.



He offered the victims condolences and wished the wounded a swift recovery.