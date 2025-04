The Israeli military announced that its warplanes, under the direction of the Shin Bet, carried out an airstrike overnight in Beirut's southern suburbs, targeting Hassan Ali Mahmoud Bdeir, a member of Hezbollah's Unit 3900 and Iran's Quds Force.



According to Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, Bdeir had recently collaborated with Hamas and played a role in directing its operatives in planning an imminent attack against Israeli civilians.



Israel justified the strike as an immediate action to neutralize "a serious and imminent terrorist threat." It also accused Hezbollah of violating understandings between Israel and Lebanon, warning that such activities pose a direct danger to Israel and its citizens.



The Israeli military, along with the Shin Bet and Mossad, vowed to continue operations to prevent threats against Israel both domestically and abroad.

#عاجل 🔸 هاجمت طائرات حربية لجيش الدفاع بتوجيه من الشاباك الليلة الماضية في منطقة #الضاحية_الجنوبية في #بيروت مستهدفة الارهابي المدعو حسن علي محمود بدير احد عناصر الوحدة 3900 في حزب الله الإرهابي وفيلق القدس.



🔸لقد عمل المدعو بدير خلال الفترة الأخيرة بتعاون مع حماس الإرهابية… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 1, 2025