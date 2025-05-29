News
Speaker Berri briefed by Housing Bank Chief on upcoming loan agreement with Abu Dhabi Fund
Lebanon News
29-05-2025 | 05:54
Speaker Berri briefed by Housing Bank Chief on upcoming loan agreement with Abu Dhabi Fund
The Chairman and General Manager of the Public Housing Bank, Antoine Habib, met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh on Wednesday evening to brief him on the positive outcome of the bank’s meetings with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.
The meetings were led by Abdullah Al Mansouri, the Fund’s Regional Director for Asia, who visited the bank following a recommendation by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan after his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Abu Dhabi.
The UAE leader encouraged the Fund to provide subsidized loans to the Public Housing Bank to help Lebanese citizens secure decent housing.
The recent Lebanese-Emirati presidential meeting is expected to soon lead to a cooperation agreement between Lebanon and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.
This will be followed by a loan agreement between Lebanon’s Council for Development and Reconstruction and the Fund, to be implemented by Banque du Liban.
During the meeting, Speaker Berri expressed his deep gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for standing by the Lebanese people, and voiced appreciation and support for the Public Housing Bank’s efforts to help citizens access or restore their homes.
Lebanon News
Parliament Speaker
Nabih Berri
Antoine Habib
Lebanon
Housing
Loans
UAE
Abu Dhabi Fund
