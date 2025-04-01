Lebanon's Public Works and Transport Minister, Fayez Rasamny, affirmed that Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport remains well-secured, emphasizing that airport security is a top priority for the ministry.



He stated that security measures are continuously implemented in coordination with relevant authorities, alongside ongoing diplomatic efforts to safeguard the airport against potential threats.



In an interview with Al-Hadath, Rasamny dismissed concerns over smuggling attempts, asserting that the airport's security forces operate with an iron grip. He highlighted several foiled smuggling operations that had been publicly reported, insisting that the airport is under the sole authority of the Lebanese state, with no external influence over its management.



Regarding reforms at Beirut Airport, the minister noted the restructuring of administrative leadership, with separate directors now overseeing civil aviation and the airport itself. He also revealed plans to enhance airport security with advanced technology to reduce reliance on human personnel in the coming months.



On the issue of Iranian aviation, Rasamny confirmed that the ban on Iranian flights landing in Lebanon remains in effect, with no ongoing negotiations on the matter.



"We have not requested anything from the Iranian side, and there are no discussions underway," he said.



The minister also reiterated that all entry and exit operations at Beirut Airport are under strict supervision, adding that smuggling is not a concern due to heightened monitoring measures.



Discussing the plan to revive René Moawad Airport in Qlayaat, northern Lebanon, Rasamny said that the ministry had commissioned the engineering firm Dar Al-Handasah to conduct a feasibility study.



The study, expected to be completed in the coming months, will assess costs and potential operational models. He suggested that the airport might be operated through a public-private partnership rather than by the state alone.



He dismissed claims of political obstacles, asserting that the decision to reactivate the airport has been made and is progressing smoothly.



"Lebanon cannot rely on a single airport," he said, describing Qlayaat as a secondary facility to support Beirut's airport.



Regarding the status of Beirut's port, Rasamny confirmed that parts of its operations are managed by the private shipping company CMA-CGM. He added that the ministry is reviewing legislative proposals in parliament and is working toward establishing an independent regulatory authority or management board to oversee the port's operations.