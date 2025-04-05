News
Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament
Lebanon News
05-04-2025 | 07:20
2
min
Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met with U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus at the second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh.
The meeting was attended by U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson and Speaker Berri's media advisor Ali Hamdan.
The talks, which lasted over an hour and included a one-on-one discussion between Berri and Ortagus, focused on ongoing Israeli violations and attacks on Lebanese territory.
Berri emphasized that these acts, which continue to result in civilian casualties, constitute a clear breach of the ceasefire agreement and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.
The discussion also covered the need for broad financial, economic, and administrative reforms. Berri handed the U.S. envoy a list of 18 reform laws already passed by the Lebanese Parliament.
He noted that Parliament is still awaiting the submission of additional key reform bills, including those related to bank restructuring, banking secrecy, and administrative reforms—particularly concerning the Council for Development and Reconstruction.
Speaker Berri described the meeting as "positive and constructive."
