FM Youssef Rajji meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus to discuss latest developments in Lebanon

05-04-2025 | 09:14
FM Youssef Rajji meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus to discuss latest developments in Lebanon
FM Youssef Rajji meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus to discuss latest developments in Lebanon

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji accepted an invitation from U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus for a working lunch held at the residence of U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson in Awkar.

Discussions during the meeting focused on the latest developments in Lebanon and the broader region.

Natasha Franceschi, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Levant and Syria, was also in attendance.

