News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu says Israel must complete the defeat of Hamas to free hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-08-2025 | 08:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu says Israel must complete the defeat of Hamas to free hostages
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday Israel must "complete" the defeat of Hamas to free hostages held in Gaza, a day after Israeli media reported the army could occupy the entire territory.
"It is necessary to complete the defeat of the enemy in Gaza, to free all our hostages and to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said during a visit to an army training facility.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hamas
Hostages
Gaza
Minister says Israel must take 'all necessary actions' to defeat Hamas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:53
Minister says Israel must take 'all necessary actions' to defeat Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:53
Minister says Israel must take 'all necessary actions' to defeat Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-31
Hamas says responds to US truce proposal, to free 10 living hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-31
Hamas says responds to US truce proposal, to free 10 living hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-09
Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-09
Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29
Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29
Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:53
Minister says Israel must take 'all necessary actions' to defeat Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:53
Minister says Israel must take 'all necessary actions' to defeat Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:10
Israel says it will allow controlled entry of goods into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:10
Israel says it will allow controlled entry of goods into Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu aides say Gaza invasion decision final
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu aides say Gaza invasion decision final
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-04
Pope Leo XIV expresses solidarity on Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanon News
2025-08-04
Pope Leo XIV expresses solidarity on Beirut Port blast anniversary
0
Lebanon News
06:32
After meeting Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah warns of risks of internal fragmentation
Lebanon News
06:32
After meeting Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah warns of risks of internal fragmentation
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-31
Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2025-07-31
Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
06:04
President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree
Lebanon News
06:04
President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza
2
Lebanon News
06:32
After meeting Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah warns of risks of internal fragmentation
Lebanon News
06:32
After meeting Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah warns of risks of internal fragmentation
3
Lebanon News
08:20
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun
Lebanon News
08:20
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun
4
Lebanon News
11:07
Moment of silence held at 6:07 PM to mark Beirut Port explosion anniversary
Lebanon News
11:07
Moment of silence held at 6:07 PM to mark Beirut Port explosion anniversary
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Five years later, justice delayed: Beirut blast indictment held up by legal battles and political roadblocks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Five years later, justice delayed: Beirut blast indictment held up by legal battles and political roadblocks
6
Lebanon News
06:04
President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree
Lebanon News
06:04
President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu aides say Gaza invasion decision final
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu aides say Gaza invasion decision final
8
World News
15:55
US links $1.9 billion in state disaster funds to Israel boycott stance
World News
15:55
US links $1.9 billion in state disaster funds to Israel boycott stance
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More