Netanyahu says Israel must complete the defeat of Hamas to free hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-08-2025 | 08:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says Israel must complete the defeat of Hamas to free hostages
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu says Israel must complete the defeat of Hamas to free hostages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday Israel must "complete" the defeat of Hamas to free hostages held in Gaza, a day after Israeli media reported the army could occupy the entire territory.

"It is necessary to complete the defeat of the enemy in Gaza, to free all our hostages and to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said during a visit to an army training facility.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Hamas

Hostages

Gaza

Minister says Israel must take 'all necessary actions' to defeat Hamas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:53

Minister says Israel must take 'all necessary actions' to defeat Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-31

Hamas says responds to US truce proposal, to free 10 living hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-09

Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29

Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:53

Minister says Israel must take 'all necessary actions' to defeat Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:10

Israel says it will allow controlled entry of goods into Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu aides say Gaza invasion decision final

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-04

Pope Leo XIV expresses solidarity on Beirut Port blast anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

After meeting Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah warns of risks of internal fragmentation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-31

Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

After meeting Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah warns of risks of internal fragmentation

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:07

Moment of silence held at 6:07 PM to mark Beirut Port explosion anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Five years later, justice delayed: Beirut blast indictment held up by legal battles and political roadblocks

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu aides say Gaza invasion decision final

LBCI
World News
15:55

US links $1.9 billion in state disaster funds to Israel boycott stance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More