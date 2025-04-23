Displacement in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali: residents seek safe return and compensation

News Bulletin Reports
23-04-2025 | 01:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Displacement in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali: residents seek safe return and compensation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Displacement in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali: residents seek safe return and compensation

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, a border village, was recently impacted by an incursion from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which resulted in several fatalities among residents before the group withdrew.

One of the homes stands vacant due to the displacement of its residents.

Locals say many are unable to return and live permanently in much of the village, only visiting during the day.

The Lebanese army patrols the area regularly, but residents are calling for a full troop deployment to ensure their safe return.

As a symbolic gesture, residents carry the deeds to their homes, reminding the state of its obligations.

This is a plea from the people of Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali for the state to facilitate their safe return and provide compensation to those affected by the violence.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Displacement

Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali

Residents

Compensation

LBCI Next
Power struggle in Beirut: Parliament debates governor’s role and sectarian balance
Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-19

Lebanese army clears Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali for residents' safe return, dismantles weapons cache

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-19

Lebanese army deploys in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali ahead of residents' return

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-22

Six injured in Israeli airstrikes on Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali and Saraain in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-19

Residents allowed into Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali after Lebanese Army completes inspection

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon moves forward with $250M World Bank loan to reform power sector — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Power struggle in Beirut: Parliament debates governor’s role and sectarian balance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-22

Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

US envoy Morgan Ortagus says Lebanon needs 'bold' leadership to move forward

LBCI
World News
05:20

Zelensky top aide says in London for downgraded Ukraine talks

LBCI
World News
08:36

Europe requires Ukraine's 'territorial integrity' in any peace deal: French presidency

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:04

Lebanon secures preliminary approval to increase World Bank loan to $400 million

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon moves forward with $250M World Bank loan to reform power sector — the details

LBCI
World News
06:03

Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

President Aoun discusses education reform with Minister Karami, urges support from Lebanese diaspora

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

US envoy Morgan Ortagus says Lebanon needs 'bold' leadership to move forward

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More