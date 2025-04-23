Displacement in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali: residents seek safe return and compensation

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, a border village, was recently impacted by an incursion from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which resulted in several fatalities among residents before the group withdrew.



One of the homes stands vacant due to the displacement of its residents.



Locals say many are unable to return and live permanently in much of the village, only visiting during the day.



The Lebanese army patrols the area regularly, but residents are calling for a full troop deployment to ensure their safe return.



As a symbolic gesture, residents carry the deeds to their homes, reminding the state of its obligations.



This is a plea from the people of Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali for the state to facilitate their safe return and provide compensation to those affected by the violence.