Trump says tariffs are making the US 'great & rich' again

World News
31-07-2025 | 06:47
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Trump says tariffs are making the US 'great & rich' again
0min
Trump says tariffs are making the US 'great & rich' again

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that sweeping tariffs he has imposed on nations around the world were making the country "great & rich again."

"Tariffs are making America GREAT & RICH Again," he wrote on his Truth Social platform, as governments raced to strike deals with Washington less than 24 hours before an August 1 deadline.

"ONE YEAR AGO, AMERICA WAS A DEAD COUNTRY, NOW IT IS THE "HOTTEST" COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD," he added.

AFP

World News

Donald Trump

Tariffs

US

