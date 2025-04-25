Iraq invites President Aoun to upcoming Arab League summit in Baghdad

25-04-2025 | 03:21
Iraq invites President Aoun to upcoming Arab League summit in Baghdad
0min
Iraq invites President Aoun to upcoming Arab League summit in Baghdad

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received an invitation from Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, delivered by Culture Minister Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani, to attend the Arab League summit set to take place in Baghdad on May 17.
 

